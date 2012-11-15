版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日

New Issue- Roper Industries sells $900 mln of notes in 2 parts

Nov 15 Roper Industries Inc on Thursday
sold $900 million of senior notes in 2 parts, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ROPER INDUSTRIES

TRANCHE 1
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 1.85 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.91    FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.869 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 125 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.125 PCT   MATURITY    11/15/2022  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.924   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.134 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/21/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 155 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

