Rosbank aims to cut costs by 11-12 pct next year

MOSCOW Oct 18 Rosbank , the Russian
unit of French bank Societe Generale , plans to lower
costs by 11-12 percent next year by cutting staff and
streamlining business operations, its Chief Executive Vladimir
Golubkov said on Tuesday.
"Taking inflation into account, which based on Rosbank's
estimates will come in at 8 percent in 2012, the cost cutting
will be at 11-12 percent (level)," Rosbank's Golubkov told
journalists.
Golubkov did not say how many staff will be cut and how much
money it will save.
Societe Generale said last month it would cut costs and sell
assets to free up 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh
capital in a bid to fight volatility on financial markets.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by John Bowker)