HOUSTON, June 5 Rose Rock Midstream LP said on Thursday that it would acquire crude oil trucking assets and 200 employees from a unit of Chesapeake Energy Corp for an undisclosed sum.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, includes 124 trucks, 122 trailers and other equipment in Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio, said Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Rose Rock.

(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)