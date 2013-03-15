版本:
Rosetta to buy some Permian assets from Comstock for $768 mln

March 15 Rosetta Resources Inc said it would acquire some of Comstock Resources Inc's acreage in West Texas's Permian Basin for about $768 million.

The acquisition covers 53,306 net acres in Reeves and Gaines counties in West Texas, the company said.
