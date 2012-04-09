Court revives Rosetta Stone suit vs Google

| April 9
April 9 A federal appeals court on Monday
revived the bulk of language-software maker Rosetta Stone Inc's
trademark infringement suit against Google Inc.
In the suit filed in 2009, Rosetta Stone accused Google of
committing trademark infringement by selling the
language-software maker's marks to third-party advertisers for
use as search keywords. A Virginia district court had dismissed
the case in 2010, finding that sale of the keywords was not
likely to create confusion in the minds of consumers over the
source of Rosetta Stone's goods.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit overturned
most of the lower court's ruling, reviving claims that Google
committed direct trademark infringement and diluted the Rosetta
Stone brand.
The 4th Circuit directed the lower court to reconsider when
Google first appeared to dilute the Rosetta Stone trademark, and
whether that trademark was "famous" at the time.
The case is Rosetta Stone Ltd v. Google Inc, U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 4th Circuit, No. 10-2007.