UPDATE 1-Court revives Rosetta Stone suit vs Google

* Sale of keywords could lead to consumer confusion - court
* Overturns lower court's summary judgment for Google
* Revives trademark, dilution claims over sponsored links
By Terry Baynes
April 9 A federal appeals court on Monday
revived the bulk of language-software maker Rosetta Stone Inc's
trademark infringement lawsuit against Google Inc
.
The opinion is the first appellate decision to address
whether Google's sale of other companies' trademarks for
sponsored links could give rise to liability for trademark
infringement.
In a lawsuit filed in 2009, Rosetta Stone accused Google of
committing trademark infringement by selling the
language-software maker's trademarks to third-party advertisers
for use as search keywords. A Virginia district court had
dismissed the case in 2010, finding that the sale of the
keywords was not likely to confuse consumers.
But U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit overturned
most of the lower court's ruling, reviving claims that Google
committed direct trademark infringement and diluted the Rosetta
Stone brand.
"A reasonable trier of fact could find that Google intended
to cause confusion in that it acted with the knowledge that
confusion was very likely to result from its use of the marks,"
Chief Judge William Traxler wrote for the three-judge panel.
Rosetta Stone accused Google of profiting by allowing rivals
to purchase trademarked keywords that generate links to their
sites when users enter those search terms. Google allows
advertisers to buy the top "sponsored link" ad on search result
pages. Rosetta Stone argued that people searching for its
products on Google were being redirected to competitors and
software counterfeiters.
The language-software maker presented deposition testimony
of five consumers who attempted to buy bogus Rosetta Stone
software after Google started allowing use of trademarks in the
text of sponsored links in 2009.
That evidence persuaded the 4th Circuit panel to revive the
trademark infringement and dilution claims. The panel also cited
an internal Google study finding that even sophisticated
consumers were sometimes unaware that sponsored links were
advertisements.
The appeals court also reinstated Rosetta Stone's trademark
dilution claims. The lower court had granted summary judgment in
Google's favor, finding that the Internet giant was not trying
to pass off its own goods and services as Rosetta Stone's. But
that fact could not defeat the dilution claims, the 4th Circuit
ruled.
The panel directed the lower court to reconsider when Google
first appeared to dilute the Rosetta Stone trademark, and
whether that trademark was "famous" at the time.
Google and its lawyer, Margret Caruso of Quinn Emanuel
Urquhart & Sullivan, did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
"We're very pleased with the opinion, and we think it is an
important precedent," said Rosetta Stone's lawyer Cliff Sloan of
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.
The case is Rosetta Stone Ltd v. Google Inc, U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 4th Circuit, No. 10-2007.