AAR to get cash on closing of $28 bln TNK-BP sale

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
MOSCOW Dec 12 The AAR consortium, representing four Soviet-born tycoons, said it would receive $28 billion in cash for the sale of its one-half stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil firm Rosneft.
"I can confirm that it's $28 billion in cash at closing," AAR CEO Stan Polovets told Reuters after the parties signed a sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday.
Rosneft has already signed a binding agreement to buy out BP's stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil firm, for $27 billion in cash and stock.
Both legs of the deal - Russia's largest takeover - are expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital