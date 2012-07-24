版本:
2012年 7月 24日

Rosneft enters talks with BP to buy TNK-BP stake

MOSCOW, July 24 Russian state oil company Rosneft said on Tuesday that it had expressed its interest in buying BP's stake in Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP and would enter talks with the British oil major.

"The parties agreed to comment negotiations on this matter and signed a non-disclosure agreement," Rosneft said in a statement.

