UPDATE 3-Russia secures energy deals, talks security with China as Putin visits

(Adds details from joint statement on North Korea)
By Denis Dyomkin
BEIJING, June 25 Russia and China sealed a raft
of energy deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to
Beijing on Saturday, strengthening economic ties while pledging
to preserve the strategic balance of power among nations.
The deals involve the sale of stakes in a number of Russian
projects to Chinese firms, an oil supply contract and joint
investments in petrochemical projects in Russia.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, agreed with
China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) that
ChemChina would take a 40 percent stake in Rosneft's planned
petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia's Far East.
The deal would help Rosneft finance the project and get
access to the markets of the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian
firm said in a statement.
They also signed a new one-year contract under which Rosneft
could supply up to 2.4 million tonnes of crude oil to ChemChina
between Aug. 1, 2016, and July 31, 2017.
Rosneft and Beijing Enterprises Group Company Limited
agreed the key terms of a potential sale of a 20
percent stake in Rosneft's oil producing subsidiary,
Verkhnechonskneftegaz, to a unit of Beijing Gas Group.
The Russian firm also signed a framework agreement with
Sinopec regarding the construction of a gas
processing and petrochemical plant in East Siberia, aiming to
set up a joint venture in 2017 focused on the Russian and
Chinese markets.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said his company did not plan to
reduce its crude supplies to China and would defend its market
position amid competition with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and
Iran.
"We will stick to the volumes we have agreed on. It's around
40 million tonnes (per year)," TASS news agency quoted Sechin as
saying.
Russia was China's largest crude oil supplier in May for a
third month in a row, having surpassed imports from Saudi
Arabia.
GLOBAL BALANCE
Although economic cooperation was the focus at Putin's talks
with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leaders also agreed to
strengthen global strategic stability.
A statement on the Kremlin website from the two governments
called on nations to strictly abide by the norms of
international law, keep military capabilities at the minimum
level required for national security and refrain from steps
aimed at expanding existing military-political alliances.
The statement criticised the deployment of anti-missile
systems in Europe and Asia, saying those who deploy them often
acted under false pretences.
It did not mention specific countries, but it comes at a
time that Russia and NATO are at loggerheads over the western
alliance's build up of capabilities in eastern Europe, including
missile defence. NATO says its actions are a necessary response
to Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
On North Korea, both countries agreed that the stalled
six-party talks process remained the best way to achieve the
denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, and that all sides
should create conditions for talks to resume.
The countries' central banks also signed a memorandum of
understanding on setting up a yuan clearing mechanism in Russia
that they said would be beneficial to cross-border trade and
investment.
Additional reporting by Kevin Yao, Jason Subler and Ben Blanchard
Writing by Maria Kiselyova