UPDATE 2-Rosneft deal to put China top of Russia's oil customers

* Rosneft supplies China with 300,000 bpd via ESPO pipeline
* Rosneft in talks for up to $30 bln loan from China -
sources
* Oil agreement seen as a part of a broader deal, including
arms, gas
* Putin to hold a meeting on Thursday with Rosneft, cbank
heads - source
* The deal could be signed this week in Moscow
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia will sharply boost oil
supply to China, making Beijing its top customer, in a package
of deals to be signed this week, industry sources said on
Wednesday.
Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will increase
exports to China by some 34 million tonnes to around 50 million
tonnes (1 million barrels per day) by 2018, the sources told
Reuters.
The deal could be signed later this week during a visit to
Moscow by China's new president, Xi Jinping, as a part of a
broader agreement which may include more arms deliveries and
long-discussed gas supply.
The oil agreement may also involve loans up to $30 billion
for Rosneft, which is in a process of acquiring Anglo-Russian
oil company TNK-BP for $55 billion.
A Rosneft spokesman declined comment.
"No one expected that Rosneft would venture for such a
massive oil supply increase to China," a source said, adding
that thanks to possible cheap money from China, Rosneft may
refinance the loans it amassed from Western banks for the TNK-BP
deal.
The source said that on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir
Putin was expected to chair a meeting attended by Igor Sechin,
his long-standing ally and Rosneft's president, as well as
newly-appointed Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina and Federal
Customs Service officials, to discuss the deal.
Russia has been steadily increasing crude exports to Asia
at the expense of Europe with flows due to amount to around 15
percent of its oil exports this year via pipelines to China and
to the Pacific coast.
Putin has urged domestic companies to forge closer ties with
Asia as demand for energy in Europe, Russia's largest oil and
gas market, has been sluggish due to the financial crisis there.
China and Russia have found renewed common grounds in
international politics and share similar views on global issues
such as Syria.
FLOWS TO RISE THIS YEAR
The sources said Rosneft plans to increase oil supplies via
the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline by 1 million
tonnes this year already, by a further 2 million tonnes next
year and by a further 5 million tonnes from 2015 to 2017.
Starting from 2018, the ESPO would ship 30 million tonnes in
total, double the current volumes.
Rosneft also wants to ship 7 million tonnes to China via the
Pacific port of Kozmino this year and increase it to 9 million
tonnes in 2014.
And the sources say that Rosneft was also considering
shipments via Kazakhstan to China to the tune of up to 10
million tonnes a year starting from Jan. 1 2014.
Rosneft is no stranger to loans-for-oil deal with China. In
2008 together with state oil pipeline operator Transneft
it secured a $25 billion deal to finance
construction ESPO, which now supplies China and other Asian
customers with crude.
Russia, the world's biggest oil producer, and China appear
to be natural partners when it comes to trade in raw materials,
but they have failed so far to seal a gas supply deal over
nearly two decades, largely because Moscow will not cut its
price to levels within reach of Chinese end-users, who are
highly sensitive to input cost inflation.
"It will be very difficult to agree a gas deal by itself," a
source said adding that the price issue was still live.
According to Interfax news agency, a Russian Deputy Energy
Minister Yury Sentyurin said that the ministry is preparing an
inter-government agreement on increasing oil supplies to China.
He declined to give details.