Rosneft says not currently in talks on China loan

MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it is not currently in talks to secure a loan from China.

"Rosneft is not in talks about obtaining a loan from China," the company said in emailed comments to Reuters.

Sources have told Reuters that Rosneft was seeking to borrow up to $30 billion from China in exchange for possibly doubling oil supplies, making Beijing the largest consumer of Russian oil and further diverting supplies away from Europe.