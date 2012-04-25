版本:
Rosneft sees Eni JV investments at over $100 bln

MOSCOW, April 25 Rosneft and Eni will invest over $100 billion in their joint venture to develop offshore oil and gas in Russia, Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov said on Wednesday.

Khudainatov estimated the venture's exploration costs at $2 billion. Total investment into efforts to tap reserves in the Barents Sea may reach $50-$70 billion, while $50-$55 billion has been earmarked for Black Sea deposits.

