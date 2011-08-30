Exxon to shoulder most of costs of Rosneft pact

MOSCOW Aug 30 ExxonMobil will cover most of the initial investments in its Russian joint venture with Rosneft and will assume the main geological risks, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Most of the $3.2 billion investments will be taken up by Exxon. The company will invest over $1.5 billion in the first stage of the project," spokesman Rustam Kazharov said.

The two companies on Tuesday signed a deal to jointly explore oil deposits in the Kara Sea and the Black Sea.

Kazharov said that the Kara Sea recoverable resources were estimated at 15 billion tonnes of oil equivalent (110 bilion barrels) and that the companies will start exploration drilling there in 2015.

(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)