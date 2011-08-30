Rosneft, Exxon to explore oil in Russian Arctic

Osram says not currently in talks with any Chinese investors
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia Aug 30 Russia's top crude producer, Rosneft , and U.S. ExxonMobil signed a strategic agreement on Tuesday to jointly develop oil in the Russian Arctic.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram is not currently in talks with any Chinese investors, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.
PARIS, Feb 8 France's biggest drugmaker, Sanofi , which missed out on a major takeover deal last month, said on Wednesday it expected 2017 earnings per share to be stable or slightly lower.