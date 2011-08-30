版本:
Rosneft, Exxon to explore oil in Russian Arctic

SOCHI, Russia Aug 30 Russia's top crude producer, Rosneft , and U.S. ExxonMobil signed a strategic agreement on Tuesday to jointly develop oil in the Russian Arctic.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

(Reporting By Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

