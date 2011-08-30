FACTBOX-Exxon deal latest milestone in Russia investment

LOS ANGELES Aug 30 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
and Rosneft (ROSN.MM) on Monday announced a deal to extract oil
and gas from the Russian Arctic, marking a significant
milestone in Russia's patchy history with foreign corporate
investors.
Below are some key events in foreign direct investment into
Russia since 1990:
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) opened its first restaurant in the
former Soviet Union in January of 1990. The Golden Arches were
a major symbol of Western enterprise in Moscow's Pushkin
Square. The company now has more than 250 restaurants in
Russia.
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS)
has been in Russia since 1992. It has invested about $1 billion
in its Russian business and employs more than 6,500 people. It
bought Russian ice cream maker Inmarko in 2008, followed
quickly by top Russian ketchup maker Baltimor in 2009.
In 2003, BP Plc (BP.L) bought a 50 percent stake in a new
Russian oil company, TNK, for about $6 billion. At the time,
the company said it had completed the biggest foreign direct
investment ever in post-Communist Russia, heralding a new era
for Western investment in Russia.
In 2009, Swedish furniture retailer IKEA threatened to halt
further expansion into Russia, citing pervasive corruption and
red tape. The following year, the company sacked two executives
for turning a blind eye to bribery by a subcontractor in
Russia. Later that year, IKEA committed to building a new store
in a shopping center outside Moscow.
In 2011, PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) bought 66 percent of Russian
juice and dairy company Wimm-Bill-Dann for $3.8 billion and is
in the process of buying the remaining stake it does not own.
Nokia Siemens Networks [NOKI.UL], Intel (INTC.O), Microsoft
Corp (MSFT.O), Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and Alstom ABBP.NS are
among the companies that have pledged their support for the
Kremlin's flagship technology hub, Skolkovo. The project aims
to help Russian companies develop innovative products. The hub
is attractive to foreign companies seeking to cement their
positions in Russia's fast-growing economy.
Last year, Chevron Corp (CVX.N) signed a $1 billion deal to
join Rosneft in a $32 billion Black Sea oil exploration
project, but the American supermajor has since pulled out.
France's TOTAL SA(TOTF.PA) has offered to replace Chevron as a
partner in that project.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) said in 2010 that it would
close its Moscow office due to a lack of acquisition
opportunities, abandoning its long-running quest to enter the
Russian market.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Ernest Scheyder
in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)