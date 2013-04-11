Exxon sees Rosneft's Russia LNG project costs at $15 bln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ULAN-UDE, Russia, April 11 Rosneft and ExxonMobil will have to invest some $15 billion to build a liquefied natural gas plant and necessary infrastructure in Russia's Far East, an Exxon official told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
"We are talking probably about $15 billion," ExxonMobil Development President Neil Duffin told Putin via a video link from Russia's Pacific island of Sakhalin. Putin was in the East Siberian city of Ulan-Ude.
Rosneft and U.S. major ExxonMobil have agreed to study the possibility of building a plant to liquefy gas from their Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project off Russia's Pacific coast.
Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said the plant could be either built on Sakhalin or in the mainland, Khabarovsk region, in Russia's Far East.
Sechin also said that Rosneft and South Korea's STX Corp were in talks over building a fleet of vessels and platforms for Rosneft's offshore projects.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.