Rosneft, Marubeni ink deal on LNG, oil and gas projects

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 17 Rosneft said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum about cooperation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as on joint development of oil and gas projects with Japan's Marubeni.
Rosneft said companies plan to consider possibilities for cooperation in implementing an LNG project in Russia's Far East, which includes engineering and construction of the plant, financing, transportation of LNG, supply of equipment and machineries and LNG marketing to Japanese utilities.
Rosneft, together with ExxonMobil, plan to set up LNG production in Russia's Far East by 2018.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.