RLPC-BP and Rosneft raising $5 bln prepayment loan

LONDON Nov 21 BP Plc and Russian oil
giant Rosneft are raising a new $5 billion, five-year
loan to finance BP's purchase of crude oil from Rosneft, banking
sources said on Thursday.
Rosneft has already agreed a series of prepayment deals with
commodity trading firms including Trafigura and Glencore Vitol
.
"BP is working with Rosneft to sign a long-term supply
contract where BP acts as an offtaker. The final terms of the
contract are yet to be finalised between the parties," a Rosneft
spokesperson said.
The prepayment deals have raised billions of dollars for
Rosneft, which borrowed $30.1 billion to finance its purchase of
TNK-BP in two separate loans in 2012 and 2013.
Rosneft has to repay around $5 billion of a $12.7 billion
bridge loan by December 21.
While some of the prepayment facilities could be used to
repay part of Rosneft's outstanding bridge loan, the use of
proceeds will be at Rosneft's discretion, bankers said.
"Rosneft is getting cash in, they've raised cash from trade
deals and substantial amounts of cash are flowing into their
coffers. It's up to them to use it (the loan) however they want
to," a senior banker said.
The new $5 billion deal will consist of a $1.5 billion
tranche which is expected to close in December and a $3.5
billion tranche which will be raised in the New Year, bankers
close to the deal said.
The banks arranging the loan, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Bank of
China and Lloyds will provide the first $1.5 billion tranche
along with another bank, which will be available to BP and
Rosneft by mid December, one banker said.
The full $5 billion loan will pay a margin of 200 basis
points (bps) and the final bank group is expected to comprise
around 15 banks.
BP declined to comment.
PREPAYMENT DEALS
Rosneft agreed an $8.32 billion loan with commodity traders
Glencore Vitol in May and $1.5 billion
prepayment loan with Swiss-based trading house Trafigura in
October.
The Russian oil giant also signed a prepaid export contract
with Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec in October, which could
be worth up to $85 billion, based on the supply of 100 million
tonnes of crude oil over a ten year period starting in 2014.
"There have been a number of deals like this in the market.
BP is a natural buyer and Rosneft a natural seller so it is
would be strange if BP didn't ask for a deal like this," a
banker close to the deal said.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)