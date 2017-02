UPDATE 1-RLPC-Rosneft in talks for $25 bln TNK-BP loan - bankers

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON Nov 7 Russian oil company Rosneft is in talks with up to 20 banks about a $25 billion loan to back its $55 billion acquisition of rival TNK-BP , bankers said.

Around 10 banks, likely to include three U.S. banks, three Japanese, a couple of British and one or two French banks, were expected to commit around $2.5 billion each.

Other international banks were also likely to commit smaller amounts, which could push the total loan size to $30-$35 billion, the bankers said on Wednesday.

At $30 billion, it would be Europe's 10th biggest syndicated loan and the largest for a Russian borrower, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

"Rosneft is looking to raise around $25 billion but market indications are that they could raise more," one of the bankers said.

Rosneft, which was not available to comment, is arranging the loans and does not require banks to underwrite the financing, saving it hefty underwriting fees.

Strong appetite from lenders also means Rosneft has been able to dictate fairly aggressive terms and pricing on the deal, the bankers said.

"There is so much demand they do not need to pay for the loan to be underwritten as they do not need that security from the banks. They will reel everyone in and raise as much as they can," a second banker said.

BOND ISSUE

The loan will include a bridge loan that will be taken out by a bond, likely to be issued next year. While banks do not expect to generate many fees on the loan, their presence on the deal could lead to more lucrative and profitable bond business.

"It is not terribly interesting for the banks in reality, but the bond business is appealing," the first banker said.

On top of the syndicated loan, 4-5 Russian banks were expected to provide around $1 billion each in bilateral loans to Rosneft.

Rosneft had originally sought $15 billion in loans for its acquisition of BP's stake in the business but the loan has increased to purchase AAR's stake.

Rosneft will buy BP's 50 percent stake for around $27 billion in cash and stock. It will also acquire the AAR consortium of four Soviet-born billionaires who control another half of TNK-BP for $28 billion cash.