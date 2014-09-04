EU exec clears acquisition of Morgan Stanley's oil unit by Rosneft

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 The European Commission has
approved the acquisition of parts of Morgan Stanley's Global Oil
Merchanting Unit by OJSC Oil Company Rosneft of Russia, the
Commission said on Thursday.
"The parties' activities overlap on various markets for oil
and refined petroleum products, including fuel oil sales in the
European Economic Area," the Commission said.
"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition
would not raise competition concerns, because the overlaps are
very limited and a number of strong players would remain in the
market after the merger," it said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)