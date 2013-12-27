Rosneft to focus on Morgan Stanley deal completion, not further buys

MOSCOW Dec 27 Rosneft, the world's
top listed oil producer by output, said on Friday it plans to
focus on integrating Morgan Stanley's global oil
merchanting unit it agreed to buy last week rather than making
new acquisitions.
Morgan Stanley has agreed to sell the majority of its global
physical oil trading operations to Rosneft, becoming the latest
Wall Street firm to dispose of a major part of its commodity
business.
"At the moment, we are focused on this deal completion and
the asset's maximum possible integration into the Rosneft
structure," the company told Reuters in an emailed reply to a
question about its future trading acquisition strategy.
Rosneft, which pumps around 40 percent of Russia's oil
output of 10.6 million barrels a day, said the roughly 100
traders and 180 back-office personnel joining under the deal
would stay in their current cities such as London, New York and
Singapore. It is unclear whether any core Rosneft staff will
join them abroad later.
The company, which will be trading oil and products from
third parties through the deal, also said it "never had plans"
to influence global oil prices with the acquisition.