版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 01:12 BJT

Russia's Rosneft expands partnership with North Atlantic Drilling

MOSCOW, July 30 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it has expanded its offshore partnership with North Atlantic Drilling.

It said the deal foresees the employment of six offshore drilling rigs until 2022. North Atlantic Drilling is a subsidiary of Seadrill, the world's largest offshore driller. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐