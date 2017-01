MOSCOW May 24 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo has been chosen as an investment consultant for the planned privatisation of a Russian government stake in oil company Rosneft, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Tuesday, Interfax reported.

Ulyukayev added that it was likely that Russian banks would also take part in arranging Rosneft's privatisation. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)