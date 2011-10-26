UPDATE 1-Rosneft Q3 profit beats f'cast

* Net income at $2.81 bln, above forecast

* Starts paying extraction tax for Vankor in Aug

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Oct 26 Russia's No. 1 oil producer, Rosneft , said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net income rose 9.7 percent year-on-year to $2.82 billion, fuelled by higher oil prices and acquisitions.

Analyst, polled by Reuters expected net income would have risen to $2.63 billion following the consolidation of the Ruhr Oel refineries in Germany.

But compared to the previous quarter, net income edged down 0.5 percent as the bottom line was hit by the introduction of mineral extraction tax for Rosneft's key field, Vankor, in August.

The field was behind an increase in crude production to a record high of 2.4 million barrels per day in the third quarter, up 2.9 percent from the same period last year.

During the third quarter Rosneft made a deal with ExxonMobil to develop Arctic and Black Sea oil and gas deposits after a previous attempt at an Arctic drilling deal with BP failed.

"This will give Rosneft the competitive edge in offshore operations and at deposits with unconventional reserves," Rosneft said in a statement.

Revenue jumped 59.2 percent to $24.63 billion in July-September, also above analysts' average forecast of $23.89 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 13.9 percent from the same period of last year to $5.28 billion, compared to an expected $4.76 billion.

Rosneft's shares rose 3.7 percent as of 1410 GMT, outperforming a 2.6 percent rise in the broader market (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Melissa Akin)