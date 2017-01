MOSCOW May 28 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it is considering moving the construction of its liquefied natural gas plant away from the Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin due to Gazprom's venture not giving it access to a gas pipeline.

Rosneft signed an agreement with ExxonMobil in 2013 that aimed at starting production of 5 million tonnes per year of LNG from 2018 at Sakhalin. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)