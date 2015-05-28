UPDATE 2-Russia's Rosneft says considering moving LNG project away from Sakhalin

(Adds Breakingviews link)
MOSCOW May 28 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
said on Thursday it is considering moving the
construction of its liquefied natural gas plant away from the
Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin due to Gazprom's venture not
giving it access to a gas pipeline.
Rosneft signed an agreement with ExxonMobil in 2013
that aimed at starting production of 5 million tonnes per year
of LNG from 2018 at Sakhalin.
Rosneft has long been seeking access to the Sakhalin
pipeline, controlled by Sakhalin Energy, a venture between
Gazprom, Shell. Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi
are also shareholders in the project.
Gazprom had voiced strong opposition to plans by Rosneft and
Exxon to build the $15 billion LNG plant to ship gas produced at
their offshore Sakhalin-1 project, strategically sited near
Japan, the world's LNG top consumer.
Gazprom has its own LNG plant in the region - the 10 million
tonnes per year Sakhalin-2 project built by Shell - in which it
acquired a controlling stake several years ago.
Joint plans by Rosneft and ExxonMobil to build the LNG plant
in Sakhalin has been hindered by infrastructure bottlenecks and
uncertainty over gas reserves.
Sources have said Rosneft may have to delay development of
the plant for at least two years.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Evans)