Russia's Rosneft says to honour agreements despite sanctions

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft, said on Friday it would continue to work on its existing projects and agreements and honour its obligations despite U.S. sanctions on the company over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The company, in which BP holds a 19.75 percent stake, also said it has sufficient liquidity to service its debts, and its financial position allows it to deliver on the key indicators of its strategy and dividend policy.
"The company is currently in the process of a legal review of the announced sanctions, and is consulting its international partners," Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.