UPDATE 1-Russia sidesteps sanctions with China financing-Rosneft

By Libby George
LONDON May 19 Russia is developing non-dollar
financing and ties with China in the face of U.S. and EU
sanctions, the head of Rosneft's Swiss-based trading division,
Marcus Cooper, said on Tuesday.
"Sanctions are being counteracted ... from a very high
level," Cooper told the Platts' Global Crude Oil
Summit.
Rosneft and its chief Igor Sechin, one of the closest allies
of President Vladimir Putin, were hit by sanctions that prevent
long-term financing, development of tight oil, Arctic and
offshore deposits as part of broader measures against Russia for
its actions in Ukraine.
Cooper, who previously worked for BP, joined Rosneft
in 2013 to help the company build its global trading platform
but Rosneft's plan to acquire Morgan Stanley's trading
division fell apart because of sanctions.
The company has however maintained its output and exports at
pre-sanctions levels while expanding its tally of customers.
Cooper said Rosneft is working to develop in-house expertise
on oilfield services, platform operations and ship building,
saying that increased local expertise is "only a matter of
time."
He also shrugged off any sanctions impact on refinery
modernisation or downstream operations, and said the upgrades
that were planned were going forward with no major problems.
But Cooper acknowledged that sanctions had, for now, foiled
Rosneft's ambition to build or purchase a trading arm with
global reach.
"To have a successful trading operation, you need a huge
amount of capital," Cooper said, noting that sanctions
drastically limit their access to credit lines beyond 30 days.
"That has frustrated the strategy."
