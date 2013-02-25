Rosneft oil tender thins ahead of deal with traders

LONDON Feb 25 Russia's Rosneft plans
to cut volumes of crude it sells through its biggest six-month
tender by almost a third, traders said on Monday, as the state
oil major prepares to clinch an oil-for-loans deal with traders
Glencore and Vitol.
Trading sources told Reuters on Monday Rosneft issued its
regular six-month crude sell tender offering a maximum of 10.6
million tonnes of oil, down 4.8 million from the previous
tender.
Rosneft is seeking to borrow up to $10 billion from Glencore
and Vitol, using future oil exports as collateral, to complete
its purchase of TNK-BP and become the world's biggest listed oil
producer.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by James Jukwey)