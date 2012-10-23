RLPC-Rosneft to name banks for $45 bln TNK-BP package-bankers

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 23 Russia's state-backed oil giant
Rosneft is expected to name the co-ordinating banks on
a $45 billion financing package backing its $55 billion purchase
of domestic oil producer TNK-BP within days, bankers
said.
The banks will co-ordinate multi-billion dollar loan and
bond issues for Rosneft to back its part of the deal which will
give Britain's BP, one-fifth of Rosneft's shares and two
seats on the board.
A co-ordinating role on the financing package is one of the
most high-profile in recent years. Banks are positioning
themselves for a close relationship with Rosneft as Russia
effectively renationalises its oil industry.
Rosneft is already Russia's leading oil company and will be
pumping more oil and gas than America's Exxon Mobil
after the merger.
Banks including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch
unit, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup are jockeying
for the co-ordinating role. Barclays, Bank of Tokyo
Mitsubishi, Morgan Stanley, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp < 8316.T> and Societe Generale are also
close to the deal, bankers said.
The loan and bond financing details are expected to be
finalised after the bank group is confirmed at the end of the
week.
"No one has their calculators out just yet," one European
banker said.
The first part of Rosneft's Kremlin-backed acquisition of
Russia's third-largest oil firm TNK-BP will fold BP's 50 percent
stake into Rosneft.
Rosneft will pay BP $17.1 billion in cash and shares
representing 12.84 percent of Rosneft to BP, which will use $4.8
billion of the cash to buy another 5.66 percent of Rosneft.
That will take BP's stake to 19.75 percent including its
existing shareholding of 1.25 percent and give it $12.3 billion
of cash.
The second stage of the acquisition will see AAR, BP's joint
venture partner in TNK-BP, receive $28 billion in cash for its
remaining 50 percent stake.
Rosneft and AAR were not immediately available to comment,
and BP declined comment.
FINANCING PLANS
Rosneft has already been looking at financing options
related to the TNK-BP deal, including a $15 billion syndicated
loan, which would be Russia's largest loan since 2007.
European and international banks have been asked to commit
around $1.5 billion each in recent weeks, which would be split
between a two-year bridge loan to bond issues and a five-year
term loan.
Russia's liquid banks - Sberbank, VTB,
VEB and Gazprombank - are also expected to provide billions of
dollars of bilateral loans, Russian and European bankers said.
Given the size of the deal and banks' large individual
commitments, loan bankers will be seeking a rapid bond market
refinancing, possibly before completion of the acquisition in
early 2013, bankers said.
"Given how hot the bond market is, I'll think that Rosneft
will want to do a bond pretty soon," a second European banker
said.