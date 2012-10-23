RLPC-Rosneft to name banks for $45 bln TNK-BP package-bankers

LONDON Oct 23 Russia's state-backed oil giant Rosneft is expected to name the co-ordinating banks on a $45 billion financing package backing its $55 billion purchase of domestic oil producer TNK-BP within days, bankers said.

The banks will co-ordinate multi-billion dollar loan and bond issues for Rosneft to back its part of the deal which will give Britain's BP, one-fifth of Rosneft's shares and two seats on the board.

A co-ordinating role on the financing package is one of the most high-profile in recent years. Banks are positioning themselves for a close relationship with Rosneft as Russia effectively renationalises its oil industry.

Rosneft is already Russia's leading oil company and will be pumping more oil and gas than America's Exxon Mobil after the merger.

Banks including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup are jockeying for the co-ordinating role. Barclays, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, Morgan Stanley, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp < 8316.T> and Societe Generale are also close to the deal, bankers said.

The loan and bond financing details are expected to be finalised after the bank group is confirmed at the end of the week.

"No one has their calculators out just yet," one European banker said.

The first part of Rosneft's Kremlin-backed acquisition of Russia's third-largest oil firm TNK-BP will fold BP's 50 percent stake into Rosneft.

Rosneft will pay BP $17.1 billion in cash and shares representing 12.84 percent of Rosneft to BP, which will use $4.8 billion of the cash to buy another 5.66 percent of Rosneft.

That will take BP's stake to 19.75 percent including its existing shareholding of 1.25 percent and give it $12.3 billion of cash.

The second stage of the acquisition will see AAR, BP's joint venture partner in TNK-BP, receive $28 billion in cash for its remaining 50 percent stake.

Rosneft and AAR were not immediately available to comment, and BP declined comment.

FINANCING PLANS

Rosneft has already been looking at financing options related to the TNK-BP deal, including a $15 billion syndicated loan, which would be Russia's largest loan since 2007.

European and international banks have been asked to commit around $1.5 billion each in recent weeks, which would be split between a two-year bridge loan to bond issues and a five-year term loan.

Russia's liquid banks - Sberbank, VTB, VEB and Gazprombank - are also expected to provide billions of dollars of bilateral loans, Russian and European bankers said.

Given the size of the deal and banks' large individual commitments, loan bankers will be seeking a rapid bond market refinancing, possibly before completion of the acquisition in early 2013, bankers said.

"Given how hot the bond market is, I'll think that Rosneft will want to do a bond pretty soon," a second European banker said.