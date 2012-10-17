AAR says will not bid for BP's TNK-BP stake

LONDON Oct 17 The four tycoons who own half of
TNK-BP will not bid for BP's 50 percent stake
in the Anglo-Russian oil firm, the boss of their holding company
said on Wednesday, removing a potential obstacle to state oil
company Rosneft's plan to buy it.
"The Russian shareholders will not be making a bid," said
Stan Polovets, chief executive of AAR, which groups the
interests of tycoons Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Viktor
Vekselberg and Len Blavatnik and owns the other half of the
business.
AAR had expressed its interest in BP's stake when it went up
for sale in June, but earlier on Wednesday it emerged that
Rosneft has agreed to buy the tycoons' stake, and that its chief
executive Igor Sechin was in London for talks that could result
in it buying out BP's stake as well.