MOSCOW Oct 17 The billionaire quartet that owns half of TNK-BP has agreed to sell its stake in the Anglo-Russian oil venture to state oil major Rosneft for $28 billion, one source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The tentative deal, struck in Moscow on Tuesday night, would dissolve a lucrative partnership with BP, which bought into TNK-BP in 2003, and clear the way for the British oil major to forge a strategic exploration alliance with Rosneft.