Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect - First Dep PM

MOSCOW, April 18 Russia's state oil company
Rosneft intends to resolve the problem with minority
shareholders in oil company TNK-BP, First Deputy Prime minister
Igor Shuvalov told an investment conference on Thursday.
"They understand that it is a problem, that it is necessary
to treat these investors with respect and resolve this problem,"
Shuvalov said.
Minority shareholders in TNK-BP's Russian subsidiary TNK-BP
Holding have been dissatisfied over Rosneft's attutude
towards them.
Rosneft's head Igor Sechin has said Rosneft has no
obligations before TNK-BP minority shareholders and the company
will not offer any buyout.