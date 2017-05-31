U.S. charges California man with Ross Stores insider trading

May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled
criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area
man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc
in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million
profit from 2009 to 2012.
Saleem Khan, 53, of Dublin, California, traded in Ross based
on tips about the discount clothing retailer's performance from
a co-conspirator, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Brian
Stretch in the Northern District of California.
The defendant last July reached a $15.8 million settlement
of related civil insider trading charges by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, without admitting wrongdoing, court
papers show.
Five months earlier, Khan was released from prison, where he
had been sentenced to serve a 1-3/4-year term after admitting to
bank fraud in connection with a home equity line of credit.
The latest indictment charges Khan with seven counts of
securities fraud and one count of conspiracy.
Khan was released on $300,000 bond at a hearing before a
federal magistrate judge in Oakland, California, Stretch said.
"These are old allegations that Mr. Khan previously settled
with the SEC, and he has already been indicted and imprisoned
out of the same investigation," Khan's lawyer Chris Cannon said
in a phone interview. "I don't see any purpose in indicting him
again."
Court papers detailing the charges were not immediately
available.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)