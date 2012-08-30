版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Ross Stores continues to see Q3 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.66

Aug 30 Ross Stores Inc : * Continues to see Q3 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.66

