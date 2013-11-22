版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-Ross Stores: Deutsche Bank raises price target

Nov 22 Ross Stores Inc : * Deutsche Bank raises price target to $81 from $77; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899 For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1580
