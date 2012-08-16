UPDATE 1-Ross Stores sees full-year profit below Street view

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Aug 16 Ross Stores Inc on Thursday forecast full-year earnings below analysts expectations, sending its shares down more than 1 percent, even as the low-priced apparel retailer's quarterly profit met expectations.
Ross, which sells brand-name and designer clothes at lower prices, said profit for the second quarter ended July 28 rose to $182.0 million, or 81 cents a share, from $148.3 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier.
The company previously said that second-quarter sales rose 12 percent to $2.3 billion and that it expected earnings per share of 80 to 81 cents for the quarter.
For the year, Ross now expects earnings of $3.36 a share to $3.44 a share. Analysts on average had forecast $3.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)