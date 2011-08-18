UPDATE 1-Ross profit rises, stays cautious for rest of the year

Aug 18 Off-price store chain Ross Stores Inc
reported a higher quarterly profit as shoppers
continued to seek out top brands at discount prices, but warned
of a difficult consumer environment for the rest of the year.
Ross, which like its larger rival TJX Cos Inc sells
designer clothing brands at lower prices, reported net income of
$148.3 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $129.3 million,
or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose 9 percent to $2.089 billion, while sales at
stores open at least a year rose 5 percent.
"We believe it is prudent to be cautious in our outlook for
the back half of the year mainly due to the unknown impact on
consumers from the recent stock market volatility and increased
economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Michael Balmuth said.
The company expects third-quarter profit of $1.00-$1.04 a
share and same store sales to rise 1-2 percent. Analysts, on
average, were expecting the company to earn $1.13 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading down at $69.95 on Thursday
morning. They closed at $71.80 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Phil Wahba; Editing
by Viraj Nair)