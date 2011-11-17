版本:
UPDATE 1-Ross Stores affirms holiday outlook, splits stock

 Nov 17 Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O) reported a
higher quarterly profit as shoppers continued to seek out
bargains, but the off-price store chain did not raise its
holiday quarter sales and profit forecast, preferring to be
"cautious" given the "possibility of an even more
competitive-than-usual holiday season."
 Ross, which like its larger rival TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) sells
designer clothing brands and home goods at lower prices than
department stores, also announced a 2-for-1 stock split in the
form of a stock dividend.
 KEY POINTS
                   Q3 2011    Estimate*    Q3 2010
 Net sales        $2.05 bln   $2.03 bln   $1.87 bln
 Net income       $144 mln      ---       $121.4 mln
 EPS                $1.26     $1.26       $1.02
 * Still sees Q4 EPS $1.53-$1.59 vs Street view $1.59**
 * Still sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-3 pct
 * Q3 same-store sales up 5 pct
*  estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** excludes the impact of the stock split
 (Reporting by Phil Wahba, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

