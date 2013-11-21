BRIEF-Ross Stores reports Q3 earnings of $0.80 per share

Nov 21 Ross Stores Inc :
* Reports third quarter sales and earnings, updates fourth
quarter guidance
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.83 to $3.87
* Q3 earnings per share $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.97 to $1.01
* Q3 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion
* Says to adopt a more cautious outlook for the fourth quarter
* Says Q4 comparable store sales to be up 1% to 2% on top of a
5% increase in
last year's fourth quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.94 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly comparable store sales up 2% on top of a 6% gain in the
prior year
