Rostelecom in talks to buy Bank Rossiya unit - paper

MOSCOW Oct 7 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom may buy Sobinbank, a unit of Bank
Rossiya, to develop a banking services business, daily
Kommersant reported on Monday.
Rostelecom confirmed it planned to start providing financial
services but declined to comment on potential partners.
Kommersant cited unnamed sources as saying talks with Bank
Rossiya were under way.
The bank is controlled by Yuri Kovalchuk, a St Petersburg
banker whose association with President Vladimir Putin dates
back to the early 1990s.
Rostelecom's rival, mobile phone operator Megafon,
said last month it was in talks to start a bank to cross-sell
services to existing customers, while another competitor, MTS
, has already bought a stake in a bank.
A deal would mark a deepening of cooperation between
Rostelecom and Bank Rossiya, at which the telecoms group has
deposited cash and which in turn plans to buy a stake in rival
mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia.
Bank Rossiya has been linked to a possible plan to merge
Tele2 Russia with Rostelecom's mobile business - currently the
country's fourth and fifth-biggest mobile phone operators
respectively behind MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom.
A spokesman for Bank Rossiya said the bank was studying the
possibility of setting up a mobile bank on the basis of
Sobinbank among other options and did not rule out that new
partners could enter the project. He did not elaborate.
Separately, Kommersant also quoted Rostelecom CEO Sergei
Kalugin as saying that the former fixed-line monopoly was
considering putting its mobile assets under the management of an
unspecified partner to focus on cable TV in a strategy shift.