GIC, Blackstone to buy stakes in Rothesay - report

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports March sales of 29,092 units, up 3.3 pct
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity group Blackstone are each set to buy 30 percent stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's British pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal values the operation at 900 million pounds ($1.40 billion), the financial daily added.
U.S. life insurer Massachusetts Mutual is also in talks to acquire a 6 percent stake, the sources told FT.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs planned to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.
GIC and Blackstone were not available to comment outside business hours, while Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's Treasury is committed to a responsible fiscal path following S&P Global Ratings decision to cut the country's sovereign credit rating to "junk", it said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 3 Guggenheim Investments, overseen by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive net flows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in March, the firm said on Monday.