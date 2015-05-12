Rothesay Life to buy annuity book from Zurich UK Life for 1.2 bln stg

LONDON May 12 Specialist pension provider
Rothesay Life will buy a legacy annuities portfolio from Zurich
UK Life for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.88 billion), Zurich UK Life
said on Tuesday.
Rothesay Life will initially reinsure the annuities book,
which has not been actively marketed since 2005 and has 28,000
members, the life insurer said in a statement.
The deal takes Rothesay Life's 2015 new business premium
past 1.7 billion pounds, Rothesay Life said in the statement.
Upcoming Solvency II capital requirement rules for insurers
are expected to spur deals in the sector, industry specialists
say.
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)