MOVES-Rothschild hires Peter Hindle to lead new wealth management team

BRIEF-United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
June 9 Rothschild has appointed Peter Hindle as a director to lead a new team for its wealth management business, based in Manchester.
He joins Rothschild from Credit Suisse Group AG in Manchester where he was vice president and worked for more than eight years.
Peter joins Rothschild with immediate effect and will report to Helen Watson, head of the company's UK wealth management business. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan)
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021