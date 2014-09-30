MOVES-Trevor Manuel appointed senior adviser to Rothschild group

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Financial advisory services provider Rothschild said it appointed Trevor Manuel senior adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman of Rothschild in South Africa, effective Wednesday.
Manuel will be based in the company's Johannesburg office, Rothschild said in a statement.
He was most recently minister in the presidency responsible for South Africa's National Planning Commission.
Manuel retired from public office earlier this year, having served 20 years in the South African government. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.