2014年 10月 1日

MOVES-Trevor Manuel appointed senior adviser to Rothschild group

Sept 30 Financial advisory services provider Rothschild said it appointed Trevor Manuel senior adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman of Rothschild in South Africa, effective Wednesday.

Manuel will be based in the company's Johannesburg office, Rothschild said in a statement.

He was most recently minister in the presidency responsible for South Africa's National Planning Commission.

Manuel retired from public office earlier this year, having served 20 years in the South African government. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)
