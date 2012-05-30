UPDATE 2-Rothschilds buy into Rockefeller wealth business

* Rothschild's RIT Capital buys Rockefeller stake from
SocGen
* Deal gives Rothschild long-sought foothold in United
States
* Rockefeller CEO sees broad benefits from the combination
LONDON, May 30 Two of the most storied names in
global finance are linking up, with Europe's Rothschild banking
dynasty agreeing to buy a stake in the Rockefeller group's
wealth and asset management business to gain a long-sought
foothold in the United States.
Rothschild's London-listed RIT Capital Partners said
on Wednesday it was buying a 37 percent stake in Rockefeller
from French group Societe Generale's private banking
arm, for an undisclosed sum.
The transatlantic union brings together David Rockefeller,
96, and Jacob Rothschild, 76 - two family patriarchs whose
personal relationship spans five decades.
"We are combining, on a macro level, two well-recognized
names and families who have a long history of wealth creation
and responsible stewardship," Rockefeller Chief Executive Reuben
Jeffery said in an interview.
Specific business initiatives arising from the new
partnership have not yet been determined, Jeffery said. "It will
take us time to work out the details."
One area where Rockefeller's clients may benefit, he said,
is access to Rothschild's direct private equity investments.
Rockefeller & Co traces its origins back to 1882 when it was
founded as one of the world's first family offices by Standard
Oil baron John D. Rockefeller to manage his personal wealth. It
became a U.S.-registered investment adviser in 1980 and has
since developed into a wealth and investment manager overseeing
$34 billion for ultra-rich families, trusts, endowments and
other institutions.
Banks across the world are shedding noncore assets to reduce
risks and strengthen capital positions to meet tough
regulations aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2008 financial
crisis.
Reuters earlier this month reported that SocGen was in early
talks to sell a Los Angeles-based asset management unit, Trust
Co of the West, to its management, among other options. The
French bank also has been selling billions of euros' worth of
aircraft, shipping and real estate loans to shrink its balance
sheet and reduce U.S. dollar funding needs.
SocGen, which has held its stake in Rockefeller since 2008,
appointed a new head of private banking in March, replacing
Daniel Truchi with Jean-Francois Mazaud as it moved to overhaul
the business.
But for Rockefeller, the latest deal replaces SocGen with
one of the best-known names in global finance.
The Rothschild banking dynasty began when Mayer Amschel
Rothschild started a business in Frankfurt in the late 18th
century. The family has worked on some epochal deals during its
history, such as helping finance Britain's war against Napoleon
in the 19th century and raising funds for a loan allowing the
British government to buy the Suez canal.
RIT and another of the family's companies, Edmond de
Rothschild Group, said earlier this year they would form a new
joint venture to boost their fund management and investment
operations.
The deal is expected to close by the end of September,
pending regulatory approvals.