MOVES-Senior industrials banker Wolfson leaves Rothschild-sources

NEW YORK Oct 5 Senior investment banker Ira Wolfson recently left boutique advisory firm Rothschild & Co , according to people familiar with the matter.

Wolfson, a managing director was based in New York as co-head of industrials. He joined the firm in 2001 and had advised Visteon Corp, BAE Systems PLC and private equity firm Carlyle Group.

The people did not want to be named because the matter is private. Rothschild declined to comment. It was not yet clear what Wolfson would do next.

Wolfson's departure comes after changes in leadership at the European bank in North America. Last month, Rothschild named James Neissa, a former UBS Group AG banker as head of North America while the banker Lee LeBrun, also from UBS, was appointed head of M&A in North America, replacing Steve Ledoux, who stepped down.

Rothschild was ranked 10th in global worldwide M&A rankings in the first nine months of the year and 12th in the Americas, according to Thomson Reuters data.