版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 01:12 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rotork acquired Xylem's UK-based flow control business for 18 mln stg

(Corrects to say Xylem's flow control business is based in UK, not U.S.)

July 2 Rotork Plc :

* Announces acquisition of Xylem Flow Control Limited for 18 million pounds payable in cash

* Purchase will be funded from cash reserves and existing bank facilities

* XFC will sit within Rotork Instruments division, where it will complement Fairchild, Soldo and YTC brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐