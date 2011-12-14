UPDATE 1-Buyout firms in final fight for Italy's Rottapharm-sources

* Advent, Avista in final stage of Rottapharm sale -sources

* Carlyle also into third and final round -sources

* Italy's Clessidra could buy 20 pct of Rottapharm -sources

* Founder Luigi Rovati wants to retain 40 pct stake -sources

By Simon Meads

LONDON, Dec 14 Buyout groups Advent, Carlyle and Avista are competing over a large stake in Italian drugs group Rottapharm, as the sale of one of Europe's largest private equity targets moves towards a conclusion, people familiar with the situation said.

Advent, Carlyle and Avista have been taken into a third and final round of bidding for Rottapharm, which could lead to one of them taking a stake of about 40 percent in the company, the people said.

Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a majority stake in his company up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation of about 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Despite turmoil in the euro zone and political upheaval in Italy, the sale attracted widespread private equity interest.

Credit Suisse is handling the sale and final bids are expected early next year, people have said.

Italian private equity group Clessidra could take a stake of about 20 percent in the business alongside any of the potential buyers, the people added.

The sale of the Monza-based maker of treatments for conditions including osteoarthritis, as well as personal care products such as baby wipes, is one of only a small handful of large auction processes going on in Europe.

Many other company sales have stalled, or have been pulled altogether, as concerns about sovereign debt in the euro zone have made financing more expensive and difficult to access for buyout firms in particular.

Should Rottapharm achieve close to the seller's price target, it could be the largest private equity deal in Europe since Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Axa Private Equity agreed to buy French engineering company Spie in May.

Rottapharm has a presence in over 85 countries and employs some 2,000 people. The group had revenue of about 600 million euros in 2010, some 75 percent of which came from international sales.

The private equity groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. Rottapharm was unavailable for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.