China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TEL AVIV Dec 17 Rounds will integrate Vidyo's technology into its free video chat service, enabling the Israeli company to offer shared entertainment with high-definition group video conferencing.
"To achieve a truly engaging real-time social experience, there needs to be a balanced mix between the worlds of entertainment and communication," Rounds co-founder and chief executive Dany Fishel said on Tuesday.
"This strategic agreement with Vidyo now provides Rounds with the best infrastructure possible to deliver a unique, unparalleled social video communication experience."
Ofer Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Vidyo which also provides video chat capabilities to Google Hangouts, said the agreement will support further growth of Rounds' platform.
Rounds brings friends together irrespective of their operating system or device. Besides video-chat there are photo-sharing features and the ability to watch YouTube videos, play games or listen to music with those contacts.
The agreement with Vidyo follows an additional investment in Rounds earlier this year that included Verizon Ventures and investment firm Rhodium, bringing its total investment to $10.5 million.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.